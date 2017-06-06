Airline loses clubs, costs golfer shot at US Open qualifying

U.S. Open hopeful Michael Buttacavoli saw his chances of qualifying on Monday dashed – but it had nothing to do with his play. And he didn’t have clubs because American Airlines lost them. Michael Buttacavoli was one of the 50 vying for six slots at Jupiter Hills Golf Club in Tequesta, Florida. So far, Buttacavoli hasn’t received that direct message.

“It’s a challenge enough to qualify with your own golf clubs”, Buttacavoli said, per Golf Wire. He could have rented some sticks somewhere and given it a go. Sure. Would that have made for an even better tale had he earned a spot in the field at Erin Hills?

Buttacavoli is ranked No. 1,644 in the world and contends regularly on the PGA Tour Latin America. But whether somebody gets dragged off a plane or a golfer’s career gets damaged, airlines seemingly will never understand when a situation is too serious to exclusively issue generic responses.