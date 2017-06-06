Al Gore: Trump’s Paris climate decision ‘reckless,’ indefensible’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry slammed President Donald Trump on Sunday for pulling out of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

Dozens of cities have said they are committed to the Paris climate accord, with at least 86 mayors signing a statement saying they will adopt and uphold the agreement’s goals.

Just one of Dilley’s coworkers whom CNN spoke with considers climate change a hoax. “As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris Accord“, said Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank. The president’s travel ban and ongoing litigation surrounding his immigration orders have also sparked widespread condemnation from the tech industry.

Mr Trump’s decision, which has been roundly denounced by the global community, was based on his belief that it “did not serve the American people”, Mr Tillerson said on an official visit to Australia. Haley said Trump believes the USA should take responsibility for changing climate.

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Bloomberg said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030.

However, Mr Wilson, who as Environment Minister said he believed man-made climate change was a con, praised President Trump’s decision, saying: “The very wise decision by the US President to pull out of the totally flawed and pointless Paris Climate Change agreement, presents huge problems for the United Kingdom and the government’s ongoing trade and industry strategy.

If we can’t, that’s fine”, said Trump, adding that the new agreement must ensure “fair” treatment to the United States, its businesses, its workers, and its taxpayers.

Trump’s decision to exit the agreement will make the USA one of just three countries not to participate, along with Syria and Nicaragua.

The architects of the Paris Agreement included Christiana Figueres, who until recently led the UNFCCC. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to U.S. leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

Mr Peduto then took the opportunity to get a dig in about the USA presidential election.