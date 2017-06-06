A group of Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE severed diplomatic ties with USA ally Qatar on Monday, accusing the oil-rich country of sponsoring violent extremism and causing regional instability.

This development calls into question whether that would affect USA military operations in the theater.

Qatar hosts more than 10,000 U.S. and coalition personnel at Al-Udeid Air Base.

Qatar Petroleum was still seeking gasoil from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) even after some members of the group severed ties with the country, two trading sources said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authorities have banned Qatari planes from landing or stopping at its airports, as well as crossing Saudi airspace.

The UAE and Egypt have given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave both countries. Analysts are speculating that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are attempting to bring US thinking in line with their own. And Saudi Arabia closed its land border, cutting off much of the food imports into Qatar and leading to a run on supermarkets there. Qatar has also been ejected from the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.

Along with several other countries in the Middle East, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain have all announced the decision to sever their relationship with Qatar due to its government’s support of Islamist groups and Iran. Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and broadcasting their ideology, in an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera. He expressed confidence that the growing crisis would not affect military efforts against ISIS.

Pakistan also said it has “no” plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Differences arose again in May, when Saudi Arabia blocked access to Qatari news networks, including AL Jazeera, after they broadcast comments purportedly by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani criticizing Saudi Arabia.

Federation Internationale de Football Association said Monday that it was “in regular contact” with the Qatari organizing committee but did not address questions about how the diplomatic break might affect the tournament.

He added that the crisis between Qatar and the six Arab countries is connected to the rapprochement between Doha and Tehran.

Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group says the “risk of a coup is significant”. While Qatar is one of the world’s leading exporters of natural gas, its oil output is small and it has already agreed to adhere to the OPEC production cut extension.

But the bottom line, Roberts notes, is “there’s been a feeling for decades that Qatar is an individually focused state doing what it wants to do, and hasn’t paid enough attention to GCC security issues”.

The college is in contact with the Canadian embassy in Qatar, and the situation is being monitored. The move occurs just a couple weeks after Trump made his first overseas trip to the Middle East, in which he spent time in Saudi Arabia, among other places.