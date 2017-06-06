Al Pacino will play Joe Paterno in HBO movie

From the sound of these early THR reports, this proposed HBO film will manage to capitalize on the true crime mania we’re now enjoying on film, TV, and in podcasts as well as re-examining the sensitive issues brought up by the Sandusky case around complicity in a tight-knit community. The script will be penned by industry veterans Debora Cahn, John C. Richards, and David McKenna.

The film will star Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, the late Hall of Famer who led the Nittany Lions for more than four decades. Lindsay Sloane also is exec producing for HBO Films and Sony Pictures Television.

For his next role, Al Pacino will step into the shoes of disgraced football coach Joe Paterno.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has given the green light to a new movie about the infamous Penn State football sex scandal. Pacino won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his performance in the 2010 film. This will be the Oscar-winner’s fourth project with the company.

Levinson most recently directed Robert De Niro in the HBO film on Bernie Madoff film The Wizard of Lies, which premiered last month and is generating Emmy buzz. He died in January 2012 due to complications of lung cancer at age 85. Sandusky, his former defensive coordinator, is now serving a 30-60 year sentence on sexual abuse charges. The film will focus on his reaction to Sandusky’s arrest and the fallout at Penn State.