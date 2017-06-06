Alberta premier issues release as condolences pour in for Canadian terror victim

In the 24 hours since the federal government released the name of London terror attack victim Chrissy Archibald, the Calgary homeless shelter where she used to work saw $4,500 in donations. “I have no words”.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, the shelter said its employees were “devastated” by the news of Archibald’s death. I am proud that Christine started her wonderful life here and believed she epitomized these qualities.

“I just received a phone call about half an hour ago”, says Peter Tilley, the executive director of the Ottawa Mission, “To encourage other people to donate to shelter and remember her that way, it’s making the best of a bad situation”.

They were out for an evening stroll, crossing London Bridge, when a white van with bright headlights began slamming into people.

Now, as the 30-year-old Calgary woman’s family mourns her, it also has a message for the world: Celebrate the circumstances of her life.

“She felt blessed to be a part of that”, Christiansen said.

“It’s a tough one, and you know, being a social worker myself, I know what kind of trauma and what kind of life changing event this is because I’ve worked with people who’ve experienced this, and this changes the lives of those people – not just Christine’s family but all the families who’ve been affected by this”.

Within minutes of hearing the message from Christine Archibald’s family, Ottawa real estate agent Sean Downey was on-line, making a donation to the Ottawa Mission.

“[She] believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the family said in a statement. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

Canadians, and especially Calgarians, are honouring a grieving family’s request to pay tribute to their daughter by donating to homeless shelters and other charities. “Tell them Chrissy sent you”, they said in a statement.

Here’s what we know about the first victim to be named.

The Canadian High Commissioner announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in touch with Archibald’s family. The flag outside city hall in Castlegar stood at half-mast.