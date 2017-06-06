Aldi basket the cheapest option

Australian shoppers can save nearly $80 by replacing leading supermarket brand products with budget equivalents.

This compares with a price gap of 30.2 per cent at Coles and 36.1 per cent at Woolworths when Choice compared a basket of private label goods in 2015.

The average cost of a basket of 33 items has found you can save almost $80 at Aldi, if you ditch the brands.

A basket of Aldi groceries is the cheapest, according to Choice magazine.

Each basket included 28 packaged products and five fresh fruit and vegetable items, including beef mince, eggs, chicken breast, apples, broccoli and potatoes.

The survey looked at the average cost per shopping basket laden with 33 items from Coles, Woolworths, IGA, or Aldi, across 110 supermarkets in Australia.

But buying local comes at a cost – with the average Coles basket containing leading brands costing $170.54, compared to Aldi’s leading brands basket costing $102.50.

Choice did not release a list of the product combinations in any basket.

Despite its cheaper prices, the German retailer is lagging behind Coles and Woolworths when it comes to stocking leading brand items and products with some Australian ingredients.

The extent to which Aldi has changed the supermarket landscape since opening its first Australian store in 2001 is evident in states such as Tasmania and the Northern Territory, which have no Aldi presence recorded the most expensive baskets.

A spokesman for Coles said the Choice survey of 33 items did not provide a full or accurate picture of the 25,000-plus products it offered, nor did it include special discount pricing.

Woolworths was only marginally lower than Coles, however, coming in at $168.74.

However, Mr Godfrey said, Aldi has its own shortcomings which could alienate shoppers.

It found popular branded products such as Coke, Tim Tams and Weet-Bix cost an extra 12 per cent at Woolworths and an extra 14 per cent at Coles, compared with Aldi.

However in South Australia and Western Australia, Aldi’s push is helping to deliver the cheapest leading brand prices, he said.

He said shoppers have become more cautious in recent years of how much they are spending on groceries amid rising consumer prices.

While Aldi remains the cheapest of the three, the price differential has narrowed significantly across the board as the major chains attempt to claw back market share from the discounter, which is now estimated to account for about 10 per cent of food and grocery sales on the eastern seaboard.