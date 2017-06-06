All India Sikh Students Federation denounces Operation blue star

Badungar held a meeting with SAD (A) president Simranjit Singh Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday.

Policemen in civil clothes were deployed along with the SGPC’s task force to thwart any attempt to disturb law and order.

Amid apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might object to the customary address by the Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat for Sikhs), Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, tomorrow at the Golden Temple, the Amritsar city has been turned into a fortress with the deployment of about 5,000 security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces.

Addressing the gathering from the ground floor of Akal Takhat, self-styled Akal Takhat Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand backed by Mann held former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal accountable for infamous Operation Blue Star 1984, besides now undue interference in the Sikh religious affairs including SGPC.

Jathedar Akal Takhat kept continue his address without caring the slogans of Khalisthan raised by Sikh hardliners.

Addressing the gathering, Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “The Sikh community across the world will remember the unhealed wounds of Operation Blue Star”.

Badungar had assured us that the head priest of the Golden Temple would be asked to address the community, said Mann.

Mann alleged that Sukhbir Badal had a plan to foment trouble in the Golden Temple premises. The decision of pardon was later withdrawn in wake of strong resentment form the Sikh masses.

In a letter written from the central jail at Patiala, Rajoana appealed to all Sikh religious and political organisations to shun their differences apart and pay homage to the martyrs of Operation Bluestar.Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried outin 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Since then every year in anger SGPC observe Operation Blue Star anniversary as a genocide day and honor the family members of Sikhs who were killed during the Army attack. During the Operation Blue Star almost 3000 people including army personal were reportedly killed.

Head Granthi of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Malkit Singh performed Ardas for beginning Sri Akhand Path Sahib while Bhai Sukhwinder Singh read the Hukamnama.

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar has already spoken to various outfits and even the parallel jathedars (head priests of temporal seats) – announced by the Sarbat Khalsa organisers, to ensure peace on the occasion.

Dal Khalsa has also given a call for “Amritsar bandh” on Tuesday, and the police wanted to ensure that it would not succeed.