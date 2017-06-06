Almost 6 in 10 oppose Trump scrapping Paris agreement

Former president Barack Obama on June 1 said President Trump’s administration “joins a small handful of nations that reject the future” by withdrawing from the Paris climate deal.

Other countries, including India, signalled their commitment to the accord.

“The Turnbull government is disappointed that the United States has notified that it will withdraw from this important global agreement”, the ministry said in a statement.

These are the areas where changes need to be made to push the U.S. to a “zero carbon future”, Mr Leonard said.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Scott Pruitt said during a news conference that the goal of withdrawal was to export American “clean coal” and the “innovation and technology” used in the u.s. natural gas energy to “teach” the world how the United States does it better.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

That combative tone came amid a wave of bitter condemnation from around the world and as Trump and his aides refused to say whether he believes climate change is real, in line with the global scientific consensus.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. are among dozens of companies that pledged their support for policies combating climate change following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Germany’s powerful vehicle industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” U.S. decision.

The World Meteorological Organisation estimated that USA withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3°C to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario. “And by exiting, you are fulfilling yet one more campaign promise to the American people”, Pruitt said.

Meanwhile, General Motors, the No. 1 US automaker, said it would continue its commitment to “creating a better environment”.

Trump’s top climate advisor Scott Pruitt was indignant: “The world applauded when we joined Paris”. They committed to cutting fossil fuels use, developing more green technology and raising funds to help poorer countries reduce emissions.

Since Trump’s announcement on Thursday, at least 211 mayors adopted the Paris goals for their own cities, and at least 17 governors have released individual statements saying they stand by the Paris deal, agreed in late 2015 by every country in the world except Syria and Nicaragua.

Tusk said Europe was “stepping up our cooperation on climate change with China…” “Collectively, they will redouble their efforts to ensure that the US achieves the carbon emissions reductions it pledged under the Paris Agreement“.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the EU’s European Commission said he attempted to persuade Trump to remain in the accord during the recent G7 meeting in Italy.

During his address announcing the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Mr Trump cited the decline in the coal industry – which has actually been in decline since before the 1970s.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, a formal withdrawal might not take place until after the 2020 election, and leaders will certainly push Trump to reconsider his decision in the meantime.

His answers reflected, in part, a broad consensus laid out in a September 2016 memo prepared by the National Intelligence Council, which advises USA intelligence agencies, and said that climate change presents risks to stability, human health, and food supplies.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, had supported staying in the pact. “Pruitt asked. “. The United States has a seat at the table. After all, we’re the United States.

A number of figures from USA industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move.

“What does the president actually believe on climate change: Does he still believe it’s a hoax?“.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. “I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement”.