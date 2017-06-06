Amazon-Apple TV deal shows tough road to cooperation for tech rivals

Apple brought their WWDC17 Keynote Address from the San Jose Convention Center today, with announcements across a variety of existing products including iPad Pro, iOS 11, iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook and MacBook Pro, macOS, watchOS 4, as well as the highly anticipated HomePod smart speaker. The HomePod, long overdue considering Amazon Echo and Google Home already saturate the market, will release in December. Aside from its rippity-rappin’ name, the Homepod does pretty much the same stuff all those other home assistants do, but with a more streamlined design. The voice service will “on-device learning” that will learn the user’s actions and offer more personal based suggestions, such that, based on the user’s requests and actions, Siri will be able to offer through other apps, other relevant ideas. It will be available in December.

A look at some new face options for Apple Watch.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. It makes iPhone better than before.

iOS 11, coming this fall, includes new features for both iPhone and iPad, opening up capabilities for iPads and improving the iPhone OS.

Apple says iOS 11 will be made available to iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation. iOS 11 will be released this fall, likely in tandem with iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S smartphones. Apple’s been lagging behind in terms of professional-quality hardware in recent years, with its last high-performance desktop model, the MacPro, landing with a thud back in 2013.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. But right from photos to maps and messages, the operating system will keep learning about you and strive to customise and improvise. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. Person to person payments and Apple Pay Cash will be available in the United States on iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and Apple Watch this fall. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. The operating system can also detect when someone is driving a vehicle, and will offer a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that will disable notifications and auto-respond, letting people know the user is, well, driving. Be sure to take a peek at Apple’s official iOS 11 page, as it details some of the prime new features.