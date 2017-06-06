Amazon Prime Coming to Apple TV

Apple also announced new Macintosh computers, new versions of MacOS, watchOS and tvOS, along with providing a preview of an intelligent speaker that will show up in December. Apple Pay, which allows you to tie a payment card to your iPhone, was the company’s bid to enter the payment space, but it’s only been a modest factor among iPhone users and retailers.

The hardware debut, a rarity at the annual developers conference that traditionally features software and only minor hardware updates, came as analysts and investors watch for signs of the world’s largest publicly traded company’s next blockbuster product a decade after the introduction of the iPhone.

The HomePod is similar to rival devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Apple is building a number of iPad-only features into iOS 11 that will enhance the new tablets’ capabilities. During the keynote event, the company made clear that it’s embracing virtual and augmented reality technologies.

And Apple Watch is bringing Siri front and center. Research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Chief among them: a Siri-enabled speaker called HomePod, a brand new product category for Apple. That size offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn’t. The new model starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

Apple kept news of a tenth anniversary iPhone under wraps on day one of its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. The company now allows users to replace the RAM on its 27-inch 5K iMac model, but not on the 21.5-inch one. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

The iMac has more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage and Retina display options.

New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future.

iPad Pro is a great device to shoot, edit and share pro-quality photos and videos.

The service was rumored to be in the works earlier this year and represents Apple’s latest attempt to bolster its Apple Pay service.

Professional portrait modeWith Apple iOS 11, Portrait Mode images can be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR, so every shot looks even more professional.