Amazon Prime Video App Officially Heading to Apple TV Later this Year

If a friend mentions needing an amount of money, the Messages app can suggest sending those funds via Apple Pay from within the chat. Siri can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home.

Siri has been given a new personality, with a refined voice which comes in two genders.

iOS is also getting a variety of photo and video improvements. Apple said that it believes this computer can compete with similar configurations that it says could cost as much as $7,000. Video compression will be higher quality, according to Apple.

Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers – the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals. With this mode, you will not receive any notification while driving and users to configure an auto-reply if someone texts. In the popular Message app, the app drawer has been redesigned and easier to navigate through.

QR codes aren’t almost as big in America as they are in other parts of the world, and so Apple has been able to skate by without natively supporting QR codes for a while now. There’s a new “Today” view to show new apps, a space to show off new games, a new tab for non-gaming applications.

The interface is built around cards that include curated written content like feature pieces and how-tos.

Apple Music is also going to be more closely integrated with the watch, with automatic syncing for playlists.

On the technology front, the company plans to open up its AI APIs to developers. It takes advantage of 3D Touch throughout.

Apple offered some hints about new capabilities in the next iPhone, including about so-called augmented reality, in which digital information is overlaid on real-world images.

AR Kit: Using the new AR Kit, iPhone will be able to indetify a tablet as a flat surface and put a virtual object on the tablet. “Every element of the new App Store is richer, more attractive and more engaging”. Here are the big 11 big highlights of the iOS 11.

Perhaps my favorite new addition to iOS 11 is an extension of the Do Not Disturb feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving.

It can do the usual list of tasks we’ve come to expect from smart speakers, though it appears to have minimal third-party integration.

iOS 11 is also bringing Apple Pay to messaging for peer-to-peer cash transfers.