Amazon Prime Video Coming To Apple TV This Year

For example, duplicating a file will be almost instant. Apple is showing this off as a quick-access tool for appointments, Wallet tickets and more.

“It’s time for a more modern file system”, said Federighi. In Live Photos, users can go in to edit mode and capture specific frame they want as their key photo.

Apple appears to be taking Spotify’s platform and social playbook and making these features accessible in the layman’s streaming music app. To bridge the gap, it’s built a superpowered version of its all-in-one iMac that will be available in December. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds. The camera will also have more optimized storage, as well as improved image quality with new depth software. They’ll also include higher performance graphics chips to support VR. During a demonstration, developers from Epic Games and Industrial Light and Magic demonstrated the way designers could shoot fire inside a virtual reality design of “Star Wars”.

MacBook and MacBook Pros are getting updates as well. The neglected MacBook Air is not dead, but it only got one brief mention.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.

It’s turning to machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to make that happen. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. The App Store is getting its first redesign in its nine-year history. Apple’s AR Kit, which uses motion sensors as well as trackers, can be used by developers to create apps around it. Apple also plans to add a new Games tab. Like Facebook, Apple’s demo started with a fake cup of coffee on an actual table.

Tim Cook was followed by Apple’s Kevin Lynch who announced the gen-next OS for Apple Watch devices – the watchOS 4.

Another watch face will feature Woody, Jessie and Buzz from “Toy Story”, joining Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.