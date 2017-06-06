Amazon Prime Video Is Officially Coming to Apple TV

Apple has made some major announcements, and some are yet to follow.

That means Amazon Prime Video subscribers will soon be able to stream TV shows and movies to their TV using an Apple TV device.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Amazon’s Prime Video will be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices later this year.

Update: Buzzfeed’s John Paczkowski, who has a good track record with Apple rumors, now reports that Apple will unveil the Amazon app at WWDC in June and that Amazon will resume selling Apple TVs. It seems likely, however, that Cupertino would bake that support straight into the TV app. “We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year”, according to the e-commerce giant through its Amazon Video Twitter handle. The bad news is that the Amazon Prime Video app won’t be available until later this year.

But for Apple TV users, and Google hopefuls, this respite in the Apple-Amazon feud is a promising step toward better integration of Amazon’s video content with platforms run by its competitors. Home screen syncing options across various Apple TVs, new background options for further customization, notification support, Focus API improvements, customized sound support, and network-based pairing and development support can all be found as well in addition to improvements to Mobile Device Management.

When it comes to the tvOS, Tim Cook didn’t really say much other than “you’ll be hearing more about it later this year”.