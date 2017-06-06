Ambassador Haley: ‘President Trump believes the climate is changing’

Bloomberg has also pledged to muster $15 million for the United Nations’ climate body, substituting for U.S. funding likely to be axed by Trump. Trump “knows that it’s changing and that the USA has to be responsible for it and that’s what we’re going to do”, she continued, adding that withdrawing from the Paris agreement will not change the country’s commitment to curbing climate change.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris agreement by leading from the bottom up”, he said, flying to the French capital to meet President Emmanuel Macron in an expression of solidarity.

The letter was coordinated by a group of organizations including “The B Team”, co-founded by Virgin’s Richard Branson, and Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies, which has already promised $15 million to fund climate change efforts at the United Nations. Trump on Thursday said he was formally withdrawing the U.S. from the deal, fulfilling a pledge from his 2016 presidential campaign. The global agreement, reached past year by 195 countries, aims to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions that are driving climate change. And she said she was “absolutely” confident they could meet the climate goals laid out in the accord.

The U.N.is in the city of NY which lit key municipal buildings in green on Thursday in support of Paris.

“There are … thoughtful leaders who care about the environment, who care about the world that we have inherited from our ancestors, who care deeply about the world that we’re passing on to our chidlren”, said Benjamin.

We, the undersigned mayors, governors, college and university leaders, businesses, and investors are joining forces for the first time to declare that we will continue to support climate action to meet the Paris Agreement. “The rest of the world wanted to tell us how to do it”, she said. Actions by each group will multiply and accelerate in the years ahead, no matter what policies Washington may adopt.

Robert Orr, one of the architects of the Paris accord and a former special advisor to the UN secretary general on climate change, told a foreign agency that the United States had already been on track to achieve about half its Paris reductions commitment. “It’s always changes. I’ve indicated the same”, Pruitt added.

“I have never aspired to be included in a group only with Syria and Nicaragua”, Benjamin said.

California, New York and Washington, which have formed their own alliance, represent more than one-fifth of U.S. gross domestic product and account for at least 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, their governors said. They are hoping more governors will join them.

United States tech giants, government leaders, investors, universities, and companies have agreed to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions and honour the Paris Agreement on climate change, days after President Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the landmark deal.