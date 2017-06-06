AMD announces the new Radeon Pro 500 series

The major highlight of the device will be the next-generation of Intel Xeon processors with up to 18 cores. These will provide up to 18 cores, says Apple. That’s $1k more than the most expensive pre-configuration of the current Mac Pro – which you shouldn’t be thinking about buying at this stage anyway – and of course that gets you an 8-core CPU. Finally, the aforementioned Radeon Pro 580 packs 36 compute units for 2,304 stream processors and a peak performance of 5.5 T/FLOPS. Apple has also designed the devices to be able to handle virtual reality processing and development, partnering with HTC to bring Vive to the platform.

In essence, the iMac Pro is meant to replace the dustbin-shaped Mac Pro that Apple launched in 2013 and quickly forgot about afterwards. We had the 2018 Mac Pro reveal last month, today we have updated MacBook Pros (with Kaby Lake processors, faster SSDs and faster GPU options), new support in macOS High Sierra for external GPU enclosures, hardware decoding for H.265 in upcoming Macs and this super-charged iMac Pro.

Apple reaffirmed that, separately, a new high-end Mac Pro and associated pro display are still coming at some point in the future – this time it will be designed for expandability, a shortcoming of the previous “trash can” design – but the presence of a powerful desktop machine in the Mac line-up should help Apple meet the expectations of at least some of its pro user base. 10Gb Ethernet is on board.

The iMac Pro won’t ship until December, but if you can’t wait that long – or don’t want to pay the US$4,999 base price tag (that’s around £3,870 now, but who knows what the exchange rate will do to United Kingdom pricing by the end of the year) – there are new iMacs today.

You’ll want lots of storage in a system like this, and so you’ll find up to 4TB of solid-state storage can be configured for this, with up to 128GB RAM, making it a staggeringly impressive system.

The MacBook Pro on the other hand, now has Apple’s Touch Bar and Intel’s latest generation Kaby Lake processor that can Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz.

Graphics will be provided by a Radeon Vega with up to 16GB of VRAM memory that can power multiple 4K displays, or up to 44 million pixels at any given time, if you can find a screen that large. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch models as well as the 21.5-inch iMac.

In addition to refreshed MacBooks, Apple today also updated its iMac lineup with Kaby Lake processors and USB-C. Some of the laptops have discrete graphics options.

