AMD releases ‘Radeon Pro 500’ Series graphics for iMac

Apple says its new iMac Pro is its "most powerful Mac" and will cost $4,999. Combine this with Apple's new Metal 2 graphics API and the native support in MacOS High Sierra, and VR just became a reality on the iMac, for gaming and content creation alike. For better networking, the iMac Pro also comes with 10Gb Ethernet that will boost your network speeds by up to 10 times.

All new MacBook refreshes will feature Intel’s Kaby Lake processors with support for up to twice the memory. New iMacs will be upgradeable to 64GB of RAM on 27-inch configurations and 32GB RAM on the 21.5-inch models.

Options abound, with up to 4TB of storage.

If you’ve been loving the USB-C ports and Thunderbolt 3 support offered on the latest MacBooks, you can stop being jealous of your laptops, since the iMac now comes with Thunderbolt 3. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time.

The iMac Retina 4K 21.5-inch model also has a new lower price of $1,299, while the non-4K 21.5-inch starts at $1,099 and the 27-inch begins at $1,799. The displays on the new iMacs gain a significant boost in maximum brightness, making them approximately 43% brighter than the previous models.

With thin and light designs, powerful performance, fantastic displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks is said to deliver the world’s best portable computing experience.1 MacBook now features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50% faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory.

Apple today also gave a sneak peek of the upcoming iMac Pro, which will ship at the end of the year with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, with options going up to 18 cores. The iMac Pro is also equipped with a new space gray enclosure and a 27-inch Retina 5K display with support for one billion colors.

While the new iMac Pro features same all-aluminum, curved shell we know and love since its introduction with the iMac 2017, Apple claims to have revolutionized the iMac Pro’s internal cooling system.

The updated iMac with Retina 5K display features more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter display. And for half-precision computation, ideal for machine learning, iMac Pro delivers up to a 22 Teraflops of performance.