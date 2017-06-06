America’s Smartest Business Leaders Think Trump Is Wrong on Paris Accord

The latest polling suggests in withdrawing from global action on climate change, the president is out of sync with the thinking in his own country. “They know it will continue to shackle our economy”, said Pruitt, who serves as Trump’s Environment Protection Agency administrator.

President Donald Trump announces that the USA will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Washington.

This is not only about the huge economic opportunities of clean growth and the need to address the pressing threats of climate change. Within the USA, the announcement saw protests amidst questions about President Trump’s views on climate change.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the US economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the USA effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

Bannon, a climate-change skeptic, pleaded with Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord.

Speaking during a news conference at the White House, the EPA chief was bullish, telling reporters a seat at the negotiating table was a given because “we’re the United States“, adding: “We have nothing to be apologetic about”.

The European Union said it was increasing efforts with China, the world’s biggest polluter, to galvanise global efforts to implement the deal while India vowed to stick to the pact regardless of the United States. “We will be environmentally friendly but we’re not going to put our businesses out of work, we’re not going to lose our jobs”.

Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen.

Flatt said he’s concerned that the political leadership in the United States doesn’t have an understanding of climate change.

“It’s a sad day for the global community”, said Miguel Arias Canete, climate action commissioner for the European Union. The only other two countries are war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which opposed the deal because it didn’t go far enough to control global warming.

The 70-year-old Trump gave his decision a reality TV-style tease, refusing to indicate his preference either way until his announcement.

Pruitt stood next to Trump on Thursday and applauded the announcement to pull out of the pact.

In a phone call with Mr Trump shortly after his White House announcement, Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her “disappointment” at the move and stressed the United Kingdom remains committed to the landmark 2015 agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions.