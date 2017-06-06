American comedian charged with sexual assault

Cosby arrived at court around 9 a.m., walking arm-in-arm with his legal team and former “Cosby Show” co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Cosby’s daughter Rudy Huxtable on the hit show. And, she said, her truth was to be at court and to be supportive.

Cosby is accused of assaulting Constand while at his Philadelphia home.

His plan was to “meet her” and then “perhaps to have some moments with her that would have to do with some sort of friendship”, he said.

She said that she is praying for everyone involved.

She says the job is for the two sides to prove their cases and that she’ll accept whatever verdict is handed down. She later woke up disoriented and partially clothed in Cosby’s bed with the comedian behind her, grunting, before he forced her to touch his genitals, she testified.

She says that whatever he gave her left her so incapacitated she couldn’t speak or move while Cosby was “fondling her breasts, put his hand in her trousers… penetrated her vagina with his fingers” and “took her right hand and placed it on his penis”, according to the arrest affidavit. And, that she changed the date from mid-March to mid-January of 2004. He says Cosby also hoped to help her rethink her career. He responded by giving her three blue pills that he told her “will make you feel good”, according to the complaint, and claimed they were herbal. “She said three times, ‘This is a mother’s nightmare.’ …”

The US comedian Bill Cosby has gone on trial for sexual assault in a court in Pennsylvania.

Feden says there is no better window into Cosby’s motives and methods than his own words.

This is the first time that Cosby, 79, has been charged with a crime, though in recent years, he has been accused by more than 50 women of drugging and/or sexual misconduct.

The defense says Kelly Johnson has mixed up the years and other details of her encounters with Cosby.

Prosecutors had sought to include testimony from 13 other accusers, but District Judge Steven O’Neill ruled that would be too prejudicial.

Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who showed up for the first day of the trial, told reporters she is hopeful “there will be justice in this case”.

The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has given the jury an hour of instructions, reminding them not to glance at news updates on their cellphones. Cosby was charged with drugging and attacking Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, in 2004. It is the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor. The case is set for trial on June 5, 2017 in suburban Philadelphia. The jurors will be sequestered in the criminal trial for about two weeks, the lawyers in the case have predicted.

Cosby will face a jury of seven men and five women.

A prosecutor in opening statements urged the jury to focus on the man, not the fictional characters he created. The prosecution petitioned to have several accusers testify on Constand’s behalf, but the judge presiding over the case would only allow one to take the stand. Victim No. 6 claims that six years later, when she was 29 and he was 58, Cosby invited her to lunch at a Los Angeles hotel, where he gave her a pill with wine to relax.

Cosby grinned and tapped his wooden cane as his lawyer questioned Johnson.

In one of the more explosive disclosures in the deposition, Cosby said he had obtained quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex.

Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom during a break at his sexual assault trial inside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 5, 2017.

A television news helicopter buzzed overhead, photographers and their step ladders pressed against bicycle-rack barricades and the street outside the courthouse in Montgomery County is lined with television trucks. “I get a chance, with your help, to protect a man from the destruction of the rest of his life”. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

He disputed that Ms Constand – who was willing to be identified – was incapacitated, and made the case that she and Cosby, who was married, had a romantic relationship.

Ms Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, is expected to take the stand this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms.