Speaking at Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said the hacking accusations were no more than “harmful gossip”.

The highly anticipated debut of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly on NBC failed to reveal much that was new from Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who used the sit down with the former Fox News star to mock any suggestion that he has any kind of relationship with President Donald Trump.

Kelly interviewed the Russian president such topics as allegations of interfering in the US election and collecting information on President Donald Trump.

Russian President also denied the USA intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia meddled via hacking and other means in the United States election to help Trump win.

Vladimir Putin has denied that he had any close connections to Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, despite a photo of them dining together. Putin noted that executives from perhaps 100 American companies were now in Russian Federation. Do you think we’re gathering information on all of the [Americans visiting the USA on business].

“There was a time when he used to come to Moscow”, he continued. The two have spoken several times by phone since Trump’s election. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery.

Trump has also disparaged a dossier of unsubstantiated allegations that purported to show Russian intelligence operatives had compromising information about him, but which he has described as a “hoax”.

Asked if Russian Federation was involved in the hack, Putin said that USA authorities, including numerous intelligence agents and the congressional oversight committee, were “misled”. This is nonsense”, he said, adding, “Had there been something out of the ordinary, something remarkable, he of course would have advised the minister and the minister would have informed me.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said Sunday he hoped that Trump would not attempt to bar Comey’s testimony. “I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the (US) presidential election”.

Trump conceded in January that Russian Federation has waged cyberattacks but insisted they had no effect on the election outcome. In January, a top USA intelligence official had reportedly testified to the Congress that the Russian meddling in the US elections went beyond hacking.

Russian Federation is ready to listen to comments that are constructive with the goal of establishing a relationship “but we will absolutely not accept when these sorts of things are used as an instrument of political conflict”, he said.

“I made my speech”.

He also alleged that the U.S. actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries. “And I got up and left”, Putin told Kelly.

“And then afterwards I was told ‘Do you know that was an American gentleman and he was involved in some things?” As he has done numerous times before, Putin got a bit feisty when Kelly asked him about the role Russian Federation might have played in the presidential election. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Mr Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation.

Asked if Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia, Putin said “no proposal like that came to me”.

It was hard to find positive comments on Twitter about Kelly’s interview with Putin. And out of this sensation you created a weapon of war against the president.