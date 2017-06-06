Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Sonic Corporation (SONC)

About 58,974 shares traded. It is down 0.52% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. Zacks Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC). SONC’s SI was 8.64 million shares in June as released by FINRA. Shares Lose 16% in 2016?” with publication date: “January 12, 2017. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC). The SI to Sonic Corporation’s float is 21.34%. About 65,869 shares traded. The stock of Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 24. It has underperformed by 22.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2016Q3. It also reduced its holding in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 20,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,511 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/04/teachers-advisors-llc-has-3-227-million-position-in-sonic-co-sonc-updated-updated.html. Rothschild Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 832,631 shares. (TSE:G). Northern Corporation accumulated 657,093 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Creative Planning reported 646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0.01% or 461,261 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 29,697 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 23,511 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 103 shares. Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too. On Friday, December 9 the insider Mater Tonya L. sold $104,659. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. SONC’s profit will be $17.32M for 18.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Exfo Inc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 2 report. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 24. Therefore 17% are positive. EXFO had 7 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 6 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 15.

10/25/2016 – Sonic Corp. had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cowen and Company cut shares of Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens raised Sonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They now have a United States dollars 30 price target on the stock. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 85 investors sold T shares while 621 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. Everpoint Asset Management Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC) for 493,078 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,307 shares stake. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 165 shares.

Analysts expect Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC) to report $0.41 EPS on June, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65 % from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI now owns 10,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% or 37,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 24,712 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Sonic Corporation for 278,543 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 4.31M shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Shares for $1.41M were sold by RICHARDSON FRANK E III on Tuesday, May 16. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn owns 1.19% invested in Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ:SONC) for 4.65 million shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.49. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. It has a 46.97 P/E ratio.

