Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Price Target at $23.11

About shares traded. Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:ABX) has declined 8.26% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending.

Barrick Gold Corporation closed its last trading session at $16.24 with the loss of -0.25%. Aperio Group Llc sold 47,956 shares as Shire Plc Sponsored A (SHPG)’s stock rose 4.45%. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,811,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,581,000 after buying an additional 6,736,764 shares in the last quarter. The company had a trading volume of 6,869,244 shares. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 40,554.0% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 16.7% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Barrick Gold Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) stake by 99.82% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.47. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is -2.01% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is -9.27%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 18.89 Billion.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Barrick Gold Corp had a net margin of 44.61% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. However, the company’s most recent quarter increase of 3.3% looks unattractive.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Barrick Gold Corporation now shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is -0.06%, Quarterly performance is -11.18%, 6 Months performance is 7.86% and yearly performance percentage is -4.48%. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Sports Perspectives and is the property of of Sports Perspectives. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & global copyright and trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/keybank-national-association-oh-decreases-position-in-barrick-gold-corp-abx/927417.html. Float is the number of shares available for trading of a particular stock. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corp were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Morgan Stanley initiated Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:ABX) rating on Tuesday, August 9. Barclays Capital downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:ABX) rating on Friday, August 7. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock of Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:ABX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 25. Buy rating has been given by 1 analysts to the company stock whereas 1 analyst given UNDERPERFORM rating to stock and 11 analysts given HOLD rating. The “percentage off the 52-week high or low” refers to when a stock current price is relative to where it has traded over the last 52 weeks.

The Tanzanian government has also been accusing mining companies, including Acacia Mining (in which Barrick holds a 63.9% stake), of “under-invoicing” its sales in the shipping containers in its exports.