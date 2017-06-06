Analytical Report on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

It has outperformed by 29.59% the S&P500.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has risen 18.62% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It closed at $91.84 lastly. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) has declined 44.78% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. It has outperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Therefore 81% are positive. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Another recent and important Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Diamondback Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold” on May 31, 2017. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, December 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, August 4. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, September 8 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 11 by Susquehanna.

Williams Capital Group has "Hold" rating and $112 target. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of FANG in report on Wednesday, December 2 with "Buy" rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.47, from 1.28 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MRC Global Inc shares while 60 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 67,279 shares. Molnar Paul sold $990,922 worth of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) on Tuesday, February 21. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.57% in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG). It also reduced F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 1.02M shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Howard Weil maintained Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) on Wednesday, January 13 with “Sector Outperform” rating. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Principal Financial accumulated 16,733 shares. Kcg Holding owns 6,467 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC). Art Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG). Cohen Steers owns 80,419 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 0.21% or 36,730 shares in its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Tru stated it has 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The insider Stice Travis D. sold $5.46M. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $158,016 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Tuesday, March 7. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2016Q3. Citigroup Incorporated holds 308 shares. 40 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 212,314 shares to 11.13M valued at $565.71 million in 2016Q4. Proshare Lc holds 0% or 16,475 shares. Blackrock Gru Limited holds 89,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advantus Cap Management has 15,139 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0% or 43,529 shares. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak. Before the earnings report, investors might be watching directional trends of estimates. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 192.31% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.26 per share. FANG’s profit will be $72.91M for 30.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43.

Since February 17, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $65,611 activity. $159,661 worth of stock was sold by Dick Teresa L. on Tuesday, March 7.

Among 32 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Ally Financial had 22 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 9 by Singular Research. Brenner West Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company.

