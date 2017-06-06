Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka march on at French Open

Next up for Murray is a rerun of his US Open quarter-final with Kei Nishikori, which the Japanese won, and third seed Stan Wawrinka is likely to be waiting if he can get through that.

Pliskova and Garcia will meet in the quarter-finals. “Paris has had its problems too in recent years”, he said.

Murray, who coasted into the last eight with a straight- sets win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov, knows Nishikori will represent his biggest test so far.

Khachanov matched Murray for power on a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier but was second-best in every other department as the 30-year-old world number one mastered him 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the seventh time.

Eighth-seed Nishikori stands between Murray and a semi-final spot – but seven-time grand slam champions John McEnroe believes the draw favours the Brit’s bid for glory in Sunday’s final.

Svitolina reached the quarter-finals for the second time, ending the dream run of world number 290 Petra Martic with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win. “Pretty much everyone he’s worked with, he’s helped them a lot”.

There’s Murray and Wawrinka on the top half of the bracket. But the second seed steadied the ship to go through to the next round winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair defeated the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3 6-4.

Sure looks that way at the moment.

Wawrinka beat 15th seed Gael Monfils 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 to earn a ninth win from 10 meetings with French opponents at the tournament.

Murray will play Kei Nishikori for a semil-final berth after the Japanese gun overwhelmed Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0.

He will take a 2-11 losing record against Wawrinka into his match with the Swiss star. He has not dropped a set. “You know, after that 3-0 down in fourth set, the delay gave me a little bit of luck”.

With 29 winners and only 14 unforced errors, Murray was simply too clean for impetuous Khachanov, who fired 34 winners but also had 38 unforced blunders.

But he appears to have found his form.

“I think by the end of this year, you know, top 20, top 25, and then from there, who knows?”, said Murray, well aware of the grind needed to reach the very top levels.

“It’s never fun to lose a match, but I took a great experience from this match to play on the center court”, he said. “I’ve come a long way the last 10 days or so”. I’m not seriously anxious. “Let’s put it this way: It’s under control”.

“It was awesome tennis from Petra today and she was really striking the ball well”, Svitolina said. Then it affected her play.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.

So what, exactly, is Svitolina Mode? Each match I feel like I played better.