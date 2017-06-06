Annual blood test at GP could catch cancer early

Once validated in larger-scale trials, the test would be made available to Global Positioning System for routine screening, alongside annual cholesterol and other health checks.

The technique could also be used to spare people with cancer from needing to undergo painful biopsies of their tumour.

Some cancers such as pancreatic, ovarian and lung are hard to pick up in the early stages because symptoms are vague, said Dr Nicholas Turner, from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London and the Royal Marsden hospital in London. Overall, including all genomic variations present in most if not all tumor cells (clonal) as well as those present only in subsets of the cancer cells (subclonal) from tumor tissue, the researchers detected a total of 864 genetic changes in tissue samples across the three tumor types, and 627 (73 percent) of those were also found in the blood.

The new method was developed with researchers from Grail, a genomics company dedicated to early cancer detection, backed by philanthropic funding from people like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

“The cancer community is extremely excited about the potential but whether that potential can be achieved is not clear enough yet”.

One issue to overcome was that of the test returning some false positives, where people are thought to have cancer when they do not, said Dr Turner.

“Working out how you can develop assays that accurately predict who’s got cancer and who will go on to get cancer is a real challenge”, he said.

The latest study, which was just presented at the 2017 meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), has turned up the dial on what scientists can find when they scan for ctDNA.

The simple blood test promises to revolutionise survival rates by catching cancers at their earliest stage.

“Our findings show that high-intensity circulating tumor DNA sequencing is possible and may provide invaluable information for clinical decision-making, potentially without any need for tumor tissue samples”, lead study author Dr. Pedram Razavi, Ph.D., a medical oncologist and instructor in medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said in a statement.

The researchers used a combination of breadth and depth by scanning a very broad area of the genome-508 genes and more than two million base pairs or letters of the genome-with high accuracy, yielding about 100 times more data than other sequencing approaches.

They found that the drug significantly shrunk tumours in seven of the 15 ovarian cancer patients.

Professor Gibbs added: ‘You’d have your cholesterol, blood sugar and DNA check at the same time’. “That’s what I would envisage happening”, he added.