Another injury worry for All Blacks ahead of Lions series

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers.

Brodie Retallick will sit out the Chiefs’ Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes after the lock complained of suffering headaches.

Retallick passed a concussion test in the 46-31 win in Hamilton, however the All Blacks’ powerhouse has suffered headaches in the days since, coach Dave Rennie revealed today. He said he’s not feeling too bad, but we’re not going to risk that.

“It’s a real pity, he’s massive for us, obviously, just all the grunt work that he does”.

Retallick is added to a list of injured players that must be concerning All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who names his squad to take on the Lions on Thursday.

Incumbent hooker Dane Coles looks to be unlikely for at least the first test as he continues to battle concussion symptoms.

It adds to a niggly injury toll for All Blacks selectors, with Kieran Read, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty, Jerome Kaino and Liam Squire all out now with injury or recuperating from surgery.