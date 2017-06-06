Anthony Joshua- Klitschko Rematch May Take Place in Lagos

In a fight that brought a throwback atmosphere and somehow elevated two careers, Anthony Joshua emerged as the world’s top heavyweight after knocking out Wladimir Klitschko. It’s not really a case of them having to let us know by a certain date.

Joshua and Klitschko went to war at Wembley in April with the Brit stopping the former unified champion in the eleventh round. At the moment all I can tell you is that it’s happening because we haven’t heard otherwise.

Klitschko holds the right to call for a rematch, and while he has not formally announced his decision yet, Team Joshua are operating under the confidence that the Ukrainian will want a second fight.

I think Vladimir wants revenge, given that he was nearly knocked out Joshua 5 and 6 rounds. “A lot of people gave him a lot of props for it, so why not?'”

All involved are now waiting on the IBF’s decision, which is expected this week.

Team AJ now face an anxious wait to see whether the Watford fighter will be stripped of his IBF belt. “We are confident that a fight of that magnitude, with the guarantee of course Pulev fighting next”.

Joshua beat Klitschko but was almost knocked out himself, with the future Hall of Famer – and a boxer not known for high-action fights – getting up off the canvas in the fifth round to floor Joshua a round later. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales has been earmaked due to its huge capacity and retractable roof.

Hearn is eager to stage the rematch in another stadium with the possibility the fight could happen overseas, even in Joshua’s mother’s homeland, Nigeria.

“We’re looking at America, Nigeria, Dubai or Cardiff”, he revealed.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be”. It’s a new market for us, go and do an event in Lagos sounds great but operationally it’s very hard. Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with “AJ” moving forward.