Anupam Kher to play former PM Manmohan Singh in his next!

Veteran actor and long time BJP supporter Anupam Kher, who has appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, will be playing the role of Manmohan Singh in a film based on a memoir penned by the former prime minister’s media adviser. The film will be an adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s The Accidental Prime Minister: The making and unmaking of Manmohan Singh. Earlier also the book was released just before the 2014 general election. Sunil Bohra, the producer of this film, has said that the film’s scale as a political drama will be grander than that of Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, which starred Ben Kingsley.

The film’s first look of the film will be unveiled on Wednesday. As reported by a leading daily, the research work on the film is over and the film is expected to be released in December 2018. Auditioning (for the remaining cast) is in its final lap. The film will focus on the inside workings of Manmohan Singh’s administration.

While the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised, it would be interesting to see who would be roped in to play the characters of the members of the Gandhi family. The book was predictably dismissed by the Congress party, but it helped reinforce the perception that Singh was a “silent” prime minister who wasn’t allowed to fully grow into his role during his two terms.

Speaking about the film in an interview with Economic Times, Anupam Kher said, “Acting the role of anyone in contemporary history is extremely challenging, as comparisons are bound to be instant and inevitable. I look forward to the experience of portraying PM Manmohan Singh”. In fact, he had also claimed that during his association with Singh between 2004-2008, the economist had told him that there could not be two centres of powers.