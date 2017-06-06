Anxious Egyptians fear for jobs in Qatar after diplomatic rift

“There is a state of panic”, he said, speaking shortly after the diplomatic break was announced in the small hours of Monday morning. Bahrain cited alleged meddling in its internal affairs by Qatar.

“The Middle East is not at a point where it can endure a new crisis”, he said.

The triad of Gulf nations, joined by Egypt, Yemen and Libya, have halted flights to Qatar, closed their borders, and ordered Qatari citizens and diplomats out of their countries in the latest flare-up of long-simmering tensions, driven partly by the belief that Qatar is aligned too closely with Iran.

The statement said Egypt would close all the air and marine spaces, ports for all the Qatari transportation means to preserve Egypt’s national security. The broad reason given for this drastic move is that Qatar poses a threat to their national security.

Egypt accused the Gulf Arab state of supporting “terrorist” organisations, including the Muslim Brotherhood. “There’s not much clarity on what could resolve this spat between Qatar and other GCC countries”, Mathias Angonin said in Dubai.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said it had expelled Qatar from the group for providing “support to (terrorist) organisations” there.

Qatar is the site of the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, home to the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command. Maj.

The move to isoloate Qatar has sparked fears of widespread travel disruption, with flights among the most seriously affected.

“We in UAE have chosen honesty and transparency, we have chosen stability instead of anarchy, we have chosen moderation and development, we have chosen trust and clarity, we have chosen [Saudi Arabian King] Salman [bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] and Saudi Arabia“, another Gargash’s Twitter post on the diplomatic row with Qatar read.

On its website, the carrier said the suspension of its flights will take effect Tuesday.

“The measures by the anti-Qatar alliance signal commitment to forcing a complete change in Qatari policy or creating an environment for leadership change in Doha“.

Qatar has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes.

The minister said early Tuesday that Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis.

Along with Egypt, however, the UAE and Saudi Arabia could be vulnerable to retaliation, being highly dependent on Qatar for liquefied natural gas. Bahrain then complained that the Twitter account of its foreign minister had been hacked, with Qatar among the chief suspects.

Qatar has been criticised for supporting Islamist rebels in Syria, and in 2013, the Afghan Taliban opened a Doha office.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen made no demands of Qatar, but their decision plunged the nation’s global travel hub into chaos, igniting the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

The story was the same across town at one of the several Monoprix stores, where staff said it had been one of the busiest days at work they had known.

The hawkish tone Trump brought in his visit to over 50 Muslim leaders in Riyadh on Tehran and on terrorism is seen as having laid the groundwork for the diplomatic crisis. The Brotherhood denies this, saying it supports only peaceful politics.Saudi Arabia accused Qatar on Monday of backing militant groups and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.Later in the day, the kingdom shut the Saudi bureau of al Jazeera.

However, it remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.