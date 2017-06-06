App Store redesign also coming along soon with iOS 11

Apple also announced new features for its iPhones and iPads, coming in a software update expected in September.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app.

Apple is putting the distracted driving issue front and center and making it so individuals can just put down the phone and drive.

The new WatchOS will include refined workout apps, including HIIT workouts and advanced swim tracking, including the length of your swim stroke.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline.

The keynote also revealed a new AR-focused company from critically-acclaimed director and FX guru Peter Jackson called “Wingnut AR“. The price starts at $4,999.

The new iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available to order today on Apple’s website, and will all be available to buy at Apple Stores from tomorrow. Beyond the iPhone, Apple says iOS 11 is the biggest software release ever for the iPad.

Tim Cook, CEO, speaks during Apple’s annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Apple’s new MacBooks Pro have more powerful discrete graphics chips – the AMD Radeon Pro 555 and 560 in the 15-inch model. Siri can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

The Photos app is adding new filters, and Apple says it has improved the face detection feature. The beta is open to many older devices including the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 but the iOS 11 beta isn’t available to iPhone 5 users.

The technology firm has introduced a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which silences notifications and turns off the iPhone screen when it detects you are driving. Also, Apple’s new High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) will make photos and videos shot with the iPhones lighter and thus easier to handle. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

To revive interest in its once-hot tablets, Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro with more storage, a better camera and room for a full-size keyboard.

As for the iPad lineup, all of their screens will have brightness increased by 50%, and the smaller version of the new iPad Pro is.8 inches larger than its predecessor and 30-40% faster.

Highlights include a new Today view with featured app content-valuable real estate for chosen app sellers of course-as well as a dedicated Games section.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December.

Siri has had a substantial head start on other virtual assistants since its launch in 2011 but hasn’t really garnered the attention paid to newer competitors like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The feature means messages will sync when you set up a new phone, and if you delete a saucy message on one device it’ll disappear everywhere. Apple Music subscribers will be able to follow, contribute and listen to shared playlists with friends and create profiles so they in turn can follow you.