Apple adds external GPU support, now selling $599 VR development kit

On stage during WWDC, Apple demonstrated their commitment to VR using a Vive with ILM and Unity.

Making the most of its links with the CGI giants at Industrial Light and Magic, Apple showcased the new technology partnerships with a demo showing how ILM creators can now design scenes within virtual reality environments. Onlookers caught a glimpse of the Star Wars universe in VR with Tie Fighters zipping around along with an appearance by Darth Vader. Early on the Rift development kit supported Mac, but it became clear Apple computers weren’t optimized with graphics cards that could drive high-quality VR and VR support essentially stalled.

During the Mac-focused segment of its developer conference, Apple made a series of announcements that brought smiles to the faces of VR fans.

That said, the Apple-approved enclosure on the company’s website is a Sonnet external GPU chassis with Thunderbolt 3 support and a 350-watt power supply. No release date or price was confirmed, nor did Apple comment on options for older systems without TB3 support. With a streamlined API, precompiled shaders, and support for efficient multi-threading, Metal can take your game or app to the next level of performance and capability.

But not just that, the Metal 2 developer kit will make it possible to connect to VR headsets.

Support for external GPUs will arrive with Metal 2, which promises up to 10x better draw call throughput over the previous version.

The combination of HTC Vive headsets and SteamVR branding seems to indicate that Apple is ceding VR hardware development to outside partners, at least for now. Microsoft previously put Oculus Rift in the spotlight before turning its attention to the Microsoft Holographic line of low-cost, third-party VR headsets.