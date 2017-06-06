Apple aims to ‘reinvent home music’ with HomePod smart speaker

There was a lot discussed on stage, far more than just six items, but they boil down to a few key topics.

In case you missed it, the slide in question can be viewed below.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. The front page can now be seen as a customized interface for the user, which will place vast focus on luring users to apps through more eye-catching content – which will be marked with the new editor’s choice badge.

The new MacBook now features up to 50 percent faster SSDs and supports up to twice the memory, the 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro adds a new US$1,299 configuration.

This is basically a successor to Sierra which was announced past year.

The latest operating system update from Apple features a number of new features, but in particular a number aimed at really “super-charging” the iPad for pro users, including a new dock, switching options, and a new app called Files. After all, Apple today also took time to introduce new iMacs, revamped notebooks, a new iPad and more.

Although the iPad Pro 10.5 is out in June, it will still come with iOS 10 to start with before iOS 11 eventually launches in the “fall”. Apple’s four software platforms – iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS – provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. It also said it’ll keep messages in the cloud, helping to save valuable hard drive storage space. For example, the ability to send and receive payments to other iOS users via Apple Pay looks rather straight forward.

This isn’t a drop-everything-and-upgrade solution, but if you’ve held off going Pro before, this is certainly going to appeal to many looking to their iPad to do much more than when it was first announced in 2010.

Oh, and we’ll bundle this here since it was huge: Apple unveiled ARKit, which will allow developers to easily create augmented reality apps for iOS devices.

Using the wake command “Hey Siri”, the much-rumoured device can play music as well as answer queries and control other smart home appliances.

Apple® today unveiled the all-new App Store®, designed from the ground up to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before.

The free software, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. The new size means the iPad Pro keyboard is now “full size”, which means typing isn’t so squished, while the introduction of a new smart case gives you a slot to store the Apple Pencil so you don’t lose it in the void of your bag. The new speaker establishes a bulwark inside the home to lock customers more tightly into these services.

The HomePod, to be launched later this year, has six microphones built into it and is powered by Apple’s smart assistant Siri.

Apple touted sound quality as a major differentiator for the Homepod, which will retail at $349, a pricier alternative to the Echo or Google Home, which sell for $179 and $129, respectively. Apple says its product is better, though, thanks to advanced speakers that will fill your room with music.