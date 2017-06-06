Apple and Amazon pause feud to play Prime Video on Apple TV

Some models that a company sells, are available in the market unchanged for more than two years.

MacBook Pros will be shipped with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs.

The changes should appeal to video creators, Industrial Light & Magic’s John Knoll told the San Jose gathering. The new mobile OS uses an updated Maps app and uses Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity to formulate a Doppler effect to work out when an iPhone users is driving and prompt a “Do not disturb while driving” option to prevent drivers from being distracted by undesired notifications on their iPhone when behind the wheel.

According to Apple, the Siri update arriving later on in 2017 will bring a new language Translation feature in beta, one that will be able to translate between a few major languages, such as from English to Chinese and English to Spanish. A solid state hard drive can accommodate as much as 3 Tb of data. Starting price for the unit: $4,999.

The new iOS will now synchronize messages across iOS and macOS automatically. The company used deep learning to create a new, more expressive voices for Siri, in both male and female tones.

iOS 11 will launch later this year.

A new “Do Not Disturb” function will determine when a user might be driving a auto and turn off the screen – or limit messages to those that are truly urgent. Passengers can override the function. And Apple has refined music playback using the Watch, including support for multiple playlists. “We’re going to completely redesign it”, said Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said of the App Store. The App Store now has dedicated tabs for Games and Apps as well as a new tab called Today – which is the first thing users see when they access the App Store. Apple will prompt you to use the feature after you take your first drive with an iOS 11-powered iPhone. That should make image changes more fluid. The keynote will start at 10:30pm IST.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December.