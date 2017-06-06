Apple announces 10.5-inch iPad, may be the Goldilocks of tablets

That’s what Apple’s hoping for with its newest iPad, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, an newly-sized tablet designed as an in-between of its hulking 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first released in 2015 starting at $799), its 9.7-inch iPad Pro (released in 2016 starting at $599) and its even smaller 7.9-inch iPad Mini (updated previous year starting at $399). Apple claims that despite the increase in screen size the footprint of the iPad remains unchanged. It weighs one pound.

Also, rumor has it the “new” iPad Pro was delayed due to various component shortages, so better now than in the fall, alongside those truly special new iPhones, right? The size is also something that will complement the size of an external keyboard. The True Tone display boasts of low reflectivity, HDR video support and 600 nits of brightness. In point of fact, the iPad Pro conserves battery life by applying those features based on what you’re viewing. This can also dynamically adjust refresh rate, down to 24 Hz for films, for example.

The homebrewed A10X Fusion chip consists of a 6-core CPU (three high-performance, three high-efficiency) and 12-core GPU delivering the usual moderate enhancements in speed and performance (30 percent for the CPU, 40 for the GPU). Thanks to the better refresh rates Apple Pencil will now be more responsive and the latency will get reduced to 20ms. “The 10.5″ iPad Pro will be $649, with the 12.9” starting at $799.