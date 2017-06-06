Apple Announces 10.5-Inch iPad Pro

The announcement includes a new version of the original iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and an all new iPad Pro 10.5-inch device.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 for a 64GB Wi-Fi only model and tops out at $1,079 for a 512GB variant with cellular connectivity.

The screen size bump is going to be the biggest advantage when you head out to purchase any one of the iPad Pro models. The Files app marks somewhat of a change of pace for Apple, as it had previously argued that there was no need for a “Finder” on iOS. Similarly, the new front-facing FaceTime HD camera is also from the current generation iPhone.

Both models come with a redesigned Retina display Apple is called Pro Motion. The panels also support HDR video content, offers ultra-low reflectivity and has a fast refresh rate up to 120Hz. All of which should make it the most powerful Apple tablet yet.

The new iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9-inch tablets are powered by the 6-core Apple A10X processor that consists of three high-performance cores and three high-efficiency cores and the GPU which features twelve computing cores. That conserved power as higher refresh rates use more power. Apple says the new iPads offer 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance versus the A9 chip.

Apple has just unveiled a new iPad 10.5 and it is available next week. That’s relevant because they will ship with iOS 10, though there are features in iOS 11-which ships this fall-aimed at the new iPad Pro models. In terms of price and performance, the smaller iPad Pro is definitely going to be an ideal purchase for you because it is going to go light on your muscles thanks to its reduced weight and give you ample screen real-estate in return.