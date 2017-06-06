Apple announces a new operating system for the Mac: High Sierra

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5, the company unveiled a series of new software and product updates. Improved navigation features can also suggest lanes when you’re driving, so there’s no more last minute lane switching in order to make your turn.

If you really want to try out the macOS 10.13 High Sierra Developer Preview, and you’re not now enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, then go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, which will show you everything you need to sign up.

Metal for VR coming in High Sierra.

Apple has announced that SteamVR will now be available in beta form on its Mac computers. This is as specific as Apple was during the WWDC 2017 keynote, but we expect that this will come in September or October.

The iPhone 8 will likely be released with iOS 11 installed.

Apple is a late entrant to the rapidly growing speaker category.

There are a bunch of under-the-hood improvements in macOS Sierra as well. Seriously, that’s the name of the next macOS release, which will be finalized and shipping this fall as a free upgrade to owners of any Mac system that supported the Sierra release from past year.

As for that new screen size, the bezels have been shrunk to leave a device that’s not much bigger than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro model it’s apparently replacing.

Apple announced the new system as part of its iOS 11 update – expected to launch this fall – during its annual developers’ conference today.

Apple demonstrated, on-stage, VR running on a Macbook.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with a screen almost 20 per cent larger than the 9.7-inch model.

Safari – Faster and more secure. It has autoplay blocking in Safari so you won’t have to hear loud, autoplay videos again. It also has “Intelligent tracking prevention” to make sure websites aren’t invading your privacy and revealing your history.

Apple also nodded to several upcoming technology trends, unveiling new device features touching on virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. Photos gets some visual changes and better facial recognition implementation, and better editing support.

Photo edits sync back to photo library from Photoshop or Pixelmator. It promises to be faster and safer and is said to use lesser space. It also boasts a 12-core graphics chip, which Apple promises will deliver 40 per cent faster graphics. Apple normally needs to restrict some features from older devices due to hardware constraints.