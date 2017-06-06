Apple Announces ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ for iOS During WWDC 2017

Meanwhile, HomeKit will now support speakers and Apple says that new speakers from brands will be coming soon.

Apple’s also expected to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

With just a few months to go before the iOS 11 release, we’d be surprised if Apple released another milestone iOS 10 upgrade with new features.

To some extent, Apple is playing catch-up with Google, which has already launched its Tango augmented reality platform – though Tango devices are still hard to come by.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, took to the stage to unveil iOS 11 which brings a new UI to some key applications on the iPhone and iPad.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, have helped plant the seeds for a promising market. Siri integration makes the speaker more interactive, allowing it to interact with HomeKit devices such as lights, thermostat, weather reports and other functions. This is especially true for millions of people in younger generations.

But overall, Apple showed enough innovation at WWDC 2017 to give consumers and marketers reason to believe that the upcoming introduction of the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone will capture hearts, minds, dollars, and our attention.

iOS’s new dock, in particular, feels like it’s come straight from the Mac. Microsoft also has announced its own speaker with Samsung’s Harman business; it will use Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant.

Apple said Siri, which also competes with the Google Assistant helper, will now be able to create appointments on an iPhone after an appointment is booked on a Mac, for example, marking the first time that privacy-conscious Apple has let the assistant work across devices.

I was able to play with Apple’s ARKit live in the demo room. Moreover, videos will be blocked from automatically playing in Safari browsers.

Remember when QR codes were the next big thing?

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and unsafe – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving.

Under the screen, the processing technology has changed, with Apple delivering a new processor, the A10X Fusion.

Apple’s iPad Pro is now available in a brand new size. The new model starts at $649 and will start shipping next week. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is the #1 contactless mobile payment service in the USA and is supported by 50% of retailers.

As such, the 10.5 inch model will start at $979 for the 64GB WiFi model and $1179 for the 64GB WiFi and 4G model, while the 12.9 inch variation starts at $1199 and $1399 for the respective configurations. And it is also possible now to swipe on the lock screen in order to access the entire backlog of notifications. ProMotion also improves display quality, said Apple, and reduces power consumption by matching refresh rates with tablet movement.