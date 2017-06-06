Apple Announces HomePod, its Answer to Alexa and Google Home

Apple will compete with Google Home and Amazon Echo later this year with a new speaker called HomePod.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer.

“Though Apple appears to be playing catch up with Amazon and Google, the primary casualty here may be Sonos”. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

We got a chance to see the HomePod immediately after Apple’s WWDC keynote in San Jose, but we weren’t allowed to touch it. However, Siri has been slow to improve its voice-recognition technology and set of responses, especially compared with the more capable Alexa and Google Assistant.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

HomePod, shipping in December, also aims to increase subscribers to Apple Music. Additionally, Siri will be able to chime in by answering follow-up questions, and offer multiple results to queries.

Apple made the argument that the HomePod speaker combines the best of the new speaker idea out there.

It starts shipping later this year in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.

At $349, it will be more expensive than Google Home ($109) and Amazon Echo ($179) but cheaper than the Sonos Play 5 ($499).

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market. However, the market for such devices is nascent and expected to grow by 129 percent this year to 35.6 million users.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011. And Apple’s biggest consumer hits – such as the iPhone or the iPod – haven’t historically been the first in their category.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri”, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson. That makes it a bit taller than the portly Google Home, and slightly shorter than canister-shaped Amazon Echo. Microsoft also has announced its own speaker with Samsung’s Harman business; it will use Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

Although Siri would likely be a centerpiece of a smart speaker from Apple, Moorhead said the device’s design, colors and acoustics will also likely be focal points because the company has a long history of making elegantly designed products. It also introduced autoplay blocking, which stops music and video from playing automatically without your permission on websites as well as “intelligent tracking prevention”, which stops ads from following you around the web. There’s also a 12.9in version that starts at $799.