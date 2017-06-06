Apple announces ‘HomePod’ Smart Speaker

And then there were three. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account.

This has been one major area in consumer electronics lacking Apple’s footprint. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. Google already tries to be proactive with its Assistant on Android phones and Google Home speaker.

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name. And Apple also reserved special love for iPads that the company can only hope helps revive a sagging brand.

USA Today reported that Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi announced at the San Jose, California, conference that a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode will be available on iPhone and iPads this fall. “Internally, the HomePod features an array of 7 beam-forming tweeters at the bottom, coupled with an Apple-Designed 4” upward-facing woofer. The HomePod, Apple says, is a wireless speaker that uses “spatial awareness” to adjust its output to the shape of its surroundings.

Tim Cook and Apple talked a lot about the Mac at WWDC 2017. It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. That company offers a similar wireless multi-speaker system for listening to music throughout the home, similar to HomePod’s ability to chain together multiple speakers.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users.

Although it was first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. A smart speaker utilizing an underachieving voice assistant could dampen interest in the product.

iOS 11 on iPadApple iOS 11 makes multitasking on iPad even more powerful with a new customizable Dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and a redesigned app switcher makes it easier to move between pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over. At WWDC, Apple showcased a handful of new features for the virtual assistant.

The iMac Pro blends the super-thin design of the standard Apple all-in-one with the bleeding-edge productivity focus of the old Mac Pro, packing enough power to handle high-end tasks like 3D modelling for VR.