Apple announces iOS 11, available this Fall

“We really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he unveiled it.

The most anticipated product to be announced was the new Siri-enabled speaker, dubbed the HomePod – Apple’s answer to voice assistants like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. And when on the road, you’ll also be able to watch your speed, because speed limits are coming to Maps, along with guidance to tell you which lane you’ll need to change into next. Here are the highlights of the events.

On the other hand, the company will be introducing a new feature to allow users a different way to reach customer service support for different companies. Siri cards can be placed front and center.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi.

And thanks to continued fixes and updates from developer Niantic, the game has continued to improve over the last 12 months, making it just as inviting to play today as it was last summer.

There's also one, single screenshot of Business Chat where we find a father shopping for a new iPad for his daughter. Both feature significant new features, including faster refresh rates, a new processor, and more. Cloud storage of messages will also be possible. iOS 11 also opens up the NFC sensor on iPhone to read tags and data. While numerous rumored iOS 11 features we were excited about failed to make an appearance – there's no Dark Mode option, for instance – we did see a number of new features that should make the iOS user experience much more useful and intuitive.

Prices for the new iPad Pro models are shown on stage during Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools.

The company are also talking up the new full-sized Smart Keyboard and reworked Apple Pencil as the flawless accessories for the iPad Pro, saying they bring “breakthrough levels of precision and utility” to the overall package.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine.