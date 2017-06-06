Apple announces iOS 11 with updates Control Center, App Store, and more

Analysts and investors were watching Apple’s annual developers conference for signs of what the company’s next blockbuster product might be a decade after the introduction of its iPhone. The assistant will be able to learn more about each user through their devices, including more “intelligent” suggestions based on the way that you use your device, and your location.

The Photos app was a further major focus of today’s iOS 11 announcement. “IOS 10 brought lovely clarity to navigation”, Apple said today, and it’s building on that with further enhancements, including indoor navigation for shopping malls.

The Apple Pay app is also now available as an app within the draw in Messages.

Apple’s voice-controlled Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and will make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

Apple has added HEVC video, offering more efficient compression.

The ARKit, to be supported in iOS 11, to be released this fall, uses the phone’s sensors and cameras to find those surfaces and to estimate ambient lighting. You can also 3D Touch on a Control Center button to access even more information and controls.

No big driver-friendly buttons, no notifications, nothing.

Whenever the phone is connected to a auto using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the vehicle is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

Apple has finally lifted the lid on iOS 11, announcing a slew of new features, improvements to the Siri assistant and a redesigned App Store, across both iPhone and iPad. On the GPU side, the iMac Pro will come with the Radeon Pro Vega graphics card – which will be the most advanced GPU ever put into a Mac. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Other notable improvements include added functionality to Apple Pay, allowing you to transfer payments directly to another person – including through an integration with Messages – and a new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode, which filters out unnecessary messages and replies with an automated response. Search by name, category, developer or topic, and you’ll receive relevant results for specific apps and games, as well as editorial stories, collections and in-app purchases. There’s a new app dock that looks a lot like the one in macOS-you can tap on any of these apps and drag them over to the right side of the screen to open them as a Slide Over. “And you can get back to your favorite App Spaces in the redesigned App Switcher”.

And Apple has added a document scanner to Notes that can quickly grab a snap of a paper document, which can then be easily annotated with Apple Pencil support.

Considering Apple and Amazon have competed with each other in the past, this is exciting news and mends the previous issues between companies. The full public release of iOS 11 is coming this autumn. In the meantime, here are the best iOS 11 features and updates showcased during today’s event that we can’t wait to get our hands on.