Apple Announces macOS High Sierra, Public Beta Late this Summer

Craig also spoke briefly about Metal, Apple’s primary API for heavy graphics rendering.

VR – Apple are now supporting the development of VR on mac. The new macOS is called High Sierra, and fans are making hilarious memes about the name. The High Sierra release is a performance-focused update, much like the transition from Lion to Mountain Lion. So, today, we catch a glimpse of macOS High Sierra, which is shaping up to be a pretty impressive upgrade over its predecessor, macOS Sierra.

Tim Cook introduced the Mac OS update by calling it the “heart and soul” of Apple.

Safari has gotten a lot faster in High Sierra, in fact Apple says it’s going to be the fastest desktop browser on the planet, up to 80% faster than Chrome. A feature long asked for – Split View Mail Compose – finally sees the light of the day through macOS High Sierra. Additionally, Safari now has Autoplay Blocking with Safari, to avoid annoying surprise video ads in browsers. “Safari is the world’s fastest desktop browser with High Sierra”, Federighi said. It will also for the first time support third-party extensions, granting users access to publishing services like Animoto, Shutterfly and Wix from within the Photos app.

Photos app improvements. Apple has tweaked the Photos app, making it easier to search for objects and scenes.

Whenever you upgrade your operating system – and especially when you’re trying out a beta version – we highly recommend backing up the files on your Mac, so if anything goes wrong you can quickly restore your machine to its previous working order. Valve is already optimizing its SteamVR platform for the Mac and enabling connection of the HTC Vive to macOS computers.

Apple has officially revealed iOS 11, the next major update available for the iPhone and iPad. iOS 11 has added an array of new features, from person to person ApplePay payments to an enhanced Siri and fully redesigned App Store. There is a chance that some features will not come to older Macs, specifically VR features and the external GPU enclosure feature that relies on Thunderbolt 3.

macOS High Sierra will deliver new video and graphics technologies that will lay the groundwork for even more improvements to macOS down the line, according to Apple.