Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, refreshes 12.9-inch model

“Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad”, said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

On stage at the event in San Jose, California, Apple executives demonstrated how, if a user were reading an article about Iceland, the Apple News app would start suggesting more articles about Iceland, and the its Messages app would automatically emphasize correct spellings for Icelandic destinations. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay. Instead of three separate pages you swipe through, the Control Centre packs everything onto one page in iOS 11.

The news follows Apple’s release of another new iPad earlier this year, that it simply calls iPad.

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri”. This time, users will be able to type to Siri in iOS 11 so that socially awkward tech nerds can rejoice!

Tim Cook, CEO, said the new software for iPad and iPhone has been “turned up to 11”.

WatchOS 4 will also bring updates to the watch’s fitness tracking, including a new user interface for the workout app and new integrations with gym equipment manufacturers. He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Apple unveiled new affordable iMacs and Macbooks at a tempting price, but also a massively powerful and expensive iMac Pro. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily. The new Dock – available from any screen – will meanwhile allow users to open and switch apps instantly.

HomeKit in iOS 11 with added speaker category. An embedded Apple SIM and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced make it easier to stay connected when traveling in more than 180 countries and regions.

The App Store is being completely redesigned, with a new tab called Today to help people discover new apps that are appearing. Also, there will be a separate slot for in-app purchases.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

First talking about what has already been announced, the Settings in iOS 11 do not feature Social accounts and the third-party apps no longer have access to signed-in accounts, as pointed out by venture capitalist Sean Cook, and something that Axios also confirmed.