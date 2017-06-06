Apple announces new iOS 11 features for consumers and developers

Apple didn’t talk about the said feature when discussing the new feature set for the next iteration of its mobile operating system but is expected to discuss the same in-depth later this week. Apple certainly wasted no time in pushing iOS 11 to the forefront at the WWDC (Apple WorldWide Developers Conference), portraying a slew of new features and capabilities that makes it the most advanced and relevant version of iOS to date. “Not just the ones on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive and across other services like Box and Dropbox”, according to Apple.

In addition, now via iMessage, you can make payments.

The new iOS will be released in the fall.

The company used a JetBlue flight reservation as an example of a potential integration with a third-party mobile app. Features like these are reminiscent of Google’s Assistant, which already provides contextual answers and suggestions based on your questions and the activities you perform on your device.

Siri, Apple’s take on the artificial intelligence voice control persona, will also gain a boost in iOS 11. With iOS 11, you’ll be able to ask Siri how to say a phrase in a different language, and it’ll pump out a translation for you. Today, Siri knows English, Chinese, French, German and Italian.

While QR code is not famous in countries like the U.S., it is being widely used on many other nations.

Apple has introduced indoor mapping to its Maps app in iOS 11.

Drivers will still be able to use Apple CarPlay, of course, in cars that are equipped with it. Apple CarPlay is a auto interface specifically created to allow drivers to hear and respond to text messages using voice commands and to safely use other iPhone features while driving.it’s available from a number of automobile manufacturers, including General Motors (GM), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), BMW and Honda (HMC), and works through a computer screen in the vehicle. Apple Music in iOS 11 lets you check out what tunes are popular among your family and friends, although there is the option to keep your eclectic music taste private if you wish to.

Maps: Maps in iOS 11 will offer detail floor maps of malls and airports, as well as offer lane guidance – and speed limits – while the user is driving.

There’s quite a bit more of this going on with the software used with new iPad Pro.

Control Centre: The Control Centre in iOS 11 will see a complete overhaul in that it will be a single page affair as opposed to spanning multiple home screens in the incumbent iteration.

A couple UI changes are coming to the Control Centre as well. Nothing is eliminated from the Control Centre, but Apple strategically placed all the shortcuts in the Control Centre into differently-sized squares. Using the Settings app, users can select what is displayed in the Control Center and are able to choose from options including Low Power Mode, Notes, Text Size, Wallet, Screen Recording, Apple TV Remote controls and more.