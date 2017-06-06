Apple announces Siri-based speaker, to take on Amazon, Google

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Apple’s home hub is here. The “Files” app will now give iPad users drag-and-drop support between and within apps, access to a file system browser, and a way to set up spaces with multiple app windows. He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system.

When iOS 11 comes to iPhones (and iPads) this fall, the new operating system will include a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode users can turn on.

In the Apple Watch app, go to General – Software Update. At least 46 states prohibit texting while driving – and 14 states ban the use of handheld devices – but public safety advocates have continued to look for more ways to decrease the practice.

While the new iPad Pro models are shipping in June, the new version of iOS will have a significant impact on how they’re used in a business setting.

At this point, it’s not explicitly clear as to how developers and businesses will integrate with Business Chat, but Apple touts that everything takes place from directly within the Messages app on iOS. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions.

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac.

Siri will now be able to perform translations in various languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Siri also has a male voice and some new voice tones for its female version. The company says that user data will be synced across all devices with end-to-end encryption.

Control center: Apple is revamping the control center on iOS – the panel that pops up to let you control volume, brightness, etc. – by enlarging it and spacing out some of the functions. This time, most will notice that the buttons have been squished into a single page, while others may be thrown off by the rather asymmetrical layout.

The HomePod will cost $349 – more expensive than Google’s and Amazon’s smart speakers – and will start shipping in December.

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and risky – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving.

If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. The speaker will also be able to sense the size of the room using acoustics.

Vera Carr showcases new Apple Watch features, like the improved Workout app. Apple is clearly trying to position its desktop and laptop computers to appeal more to creative professionals, including game developers.

While the list above isn’t as exciting as it’s been in years past, there are some nice features here such as screen recording, storage optimization options, and a one-handed keyboard option.

The new iPads are available for order immediately, and will be delivered starting in the week of June 12.