Apple Announces Smart Speaker, Device Upgrades, and iOS 11

All of those upgrades are also included in the new versions of the iPad Pro 12.9in model.

But while it led with tvOS, all the firm said was that Amazon Video is coming to Apple TV, and that more news would come later for what’s next for tvOS.

With consumers less interested in buying new tablets, Apple has increased its focus on designing tablets for professionals to do much of the same work that they usually perform on a laptop computer.

Besides shaving off the bezel, and thus making it impossible to grip in portrait mode, Apple claims the new iPad is 30 percent faster with an A10X CPU and 12-core GPU, and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is also bumping up the storage options, with configurations ranging from 64GB to 512GB.

Of course, for many the biggest star of the show was iOS 11.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of engineering, announced at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference on Monday that Apple Pay will soon support a new feature on iOS 11: direct person-to-person payments through iMessage. The app switcher will make it easier than ever to switch between apps or pairs of apps in Split View and Slide Over.

Drag and drop is also being introduced to the tablet for the first time as part of enhanced multitasking tools, meaning users will be able to drag content between apps more easily.

– A new Files app that enables users to check their files in one place, whether they are stored locally, in iCloud Drive or across other providers like Box, Dropbox and more.

iOS 11 will be available as a developer preview today, and public beta testers will be able to get at it later this month. All new iPad Pro models will be available to order starting today, and will begin shipping to customers next week.