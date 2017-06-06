Apple announces watchOS 4 with a Siri watchface, better coaching & more

Apple® today previewed watchOS® 4, featuring a proactive Siri® watch face that displays the information users need most throughout the day, personalized Activity coaching and an entirely new music experience.

The operating system adds a new Siri watch face, which dynamically adjusts its content according to your behaviour and schedule. The face automatically displays all the info that’s most pertinent to you using machine learning, so it can adjust to your usage patterns and settings to provide the most applicable info depending on the time of day. Pixar’s Woody, Jessie, and Buzz characters from Toy Story will now be available on Apple Watch faces.

The Activity application is one of the most used ones on the Apple Watch and it is now gaining a slew of new capabilities.

If you use high-end gym equipment to burn your calories, two-way data exchange will keep your metrics in sync. Apple Watch-enabled fitness equipment will be coming this fall, too.

The Apple Watch might be a basic health and activity tracker now, but the plan is to convert it into a portable doctor on your wrist over time. So, you should see information and app shortcuts that are most relevant to your needs. The Siri Watch Face is a brand new watch face that works kind of like how Google cards work – automatically bringing up information that the watch thinks you need. You can autoplay a music playlist when starting a workout. Instant playlists will get played and they can be toggled by swiping left on the active Workout page.

Today, Apple also introduced new summer band colors, giving customers more options than ever to express their personal style.

The Activity app will receive updates with some flair for celebrating your milestones. When switching between workouts, you can now tap a plus button to add multiple workouts to that session. There’s also support for audio recording in the background navigation, screen auto-rotate and native Core Bluetooth. Stay tuned for more news from the WWDC.