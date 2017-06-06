Apple App Store Is Getting A New Design

There have been numerous updates throughout the year, but now it’s time for iOS 11 to become available.

WWDC 2017: Apple previewed iOS 11, a major update to the advanced mobile operating system. Mondello is set to announce this iOS 11 feature on Wednesday.

Apple also introduced a brand new Files, file management app for the iPad Pro which supports nested folders, spring-loading, list view, favourites, search, tags and a recents view along with supporting iCloud and even third-party storage providers which can be accessed from the sidebar. The beautifully redesigned App Store is packed with original stories and editorial, updated daily in a new Today tab, as well as new Games and Apps tabs. The control is now hosted on one screen instead of two.

Apple has also brought Drag and Drop feature to the iPad Pro which is a nifty little feature that makes use of all the real estate of the tablet. The new iOS will now guarantee iMessages app to remain perfectly synced across all of other devices. According to Gizmodo, Apple users can now use Apple Pay via the upgraded iMessage app, using the TouchID fingerprint authentication, to quickly send payments all the time.

Maps of airports and shopping arcades will also be coming, for those who use the Maps app.

Whenever the phone is connected to a auto using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the vehicle is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

Users will be able to see Apple Maps, Apple’s navigation application, while driving – though they will be unable to input destinations. The best parts of the event proper are the moment when Apple says “screw it” and dumps a few new features into one slide.

Following in the footprints of its rivals such as Samsung, which started allowing screen recording, as well as GIF creation on its Galaxy flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be ready to add that functionality in iOS 11.