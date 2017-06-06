Apple Brings The Fight To Sonos

As usual, at WWDC 17 Apple raced through its Apple Home announcements in slightly less time than it takes to connect to Apple Home and do anything useful.

AirPlay 2’s public API means anyone making an app can also tap into the streaming fun, letting their own apps broadcast to multiroom speakers.

Interestingly, AirPlay 2 will also allow friends to contribute to your playlists, which we’ll be interested to try out in a party situation.

Apple’s AirPlay 2 is the sequel to its original wireless audio streaming protocol, which adds multi-room synchronized streaming support, integration with HomeKit, Apple’s smart home control platform, and third-party app support.

Based on one of the screens the company showed on stage, AirPlay users will be able to select from a list of rooms and group them. It’s not at all clear how the latter materially differs from how current AirPlay speakers can be controlled from the iOS Remote app or on Mac or PC iTunes. This new capability will bring it in line with competing systems such as Play-Fi, Chromecast Audio and Sonos. Apple says it’s signed on a number of manufacturers, including (of course) Apple-owned Beats, but also Bose, Bang & Olufsen, and a number of other speaker makers.

Apple didn’t respond immediately to CNET’s request for comment.