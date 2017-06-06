Apple CEO Tim Cook promises 6 major announcements

Apple has announced a new smart speaker device at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, as well as a new super-powerful iMac and iterative updates to its desktop, laptop and tablet computers.

Yet Monday’s announcement, rather than being routine, was the result of a negotiation stretching back at least to 2015 when Amazon stopped selling Apple TVs on its retail site.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Most of the news focused on the coming updates for its various operating systems, but CEO Tim Cook also introduced some new hardware.

We assume that Apple will have more to talk about original content with Apple TV later in 2017. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. The service is compatible with the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro and the Apple Watch. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said. It can now translate speech, starting out with English, French, German Chinese, Spanish and Italian. Apple’s four software platforms – iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS – provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud.

It’s turning to machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to make that happen.

Apple is redesigning the App Store, its first major overhaul in its nine years. Most improvements will be under the hood, including an all-new file system, VR features and support for the new HEVC video standard.

Apple’s Siri virtual assistant has had a makeover, with a more natural male and female voices.

Those were some of the most important additions to iOS 11 for iPads.

A new Apple ad showed what the world could look like without apps, triggered after a hapless Apple employee unplugged something in a server room.

The new iMacs, MacBooks and MacBook Pros are all available for order now.

Mac OS High Sierra will launch this fall with faster performance, improved use of graphics processors, a new Apple File System with 64-bit advanced architecture for better security and responsiveness.