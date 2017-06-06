Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into living room

2017 kicked off yesterday with CEO Tim Cook addressing the keynote.

In the Apple Watch app, go to General – Software Update. In terms of software, the highly awaited iOS 11 was announced with its developer preview released, while the public beta set to release later this month. iOS 11 will be released this fall as a free update for iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and the iPod touch 6th generation.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads.

Next up in tech is Apple’s new version of macOS is called High Sierra which is launched with new Safari browser. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily.

With iOS 11, the company’s voice assistant Siri has also received a slightly updated design with more natural sounding male and female voices, all thanks to some new deep learning techniques. One can also transfer the money in Apple Pay Cash to their respective bank accounts.

Shared Up Next is a new Apple Music feature that makes it easier for users to share playlists with DJs at parties and events, or with other users in a crowded room.

Apple’s native Maps app in iOS 11 will be able to provide indoor mapping for places like major malls and airports. And when on the road, you’ll also be able to watch your speed, because speed limits are coming to Maps, along with guidance to tell you which lane you’ll need to change into next. Another new iOS feature for driving will be the integration of Do Not Disturb mode. The popular Live Photos feature, introduced with iPhone 6S, now includes trimming and a variety of loops and long exposure effects to make it more engaging. Memory under Photos will be optimized to play in both portrait and landscape mode. Using advancement in machine learning, the Memories section of the Photos app can now automatically reorient images based on phone orientation and learn what objects to focus on. Regarding the new keyboard option, Apple has a small write-up on the feature on its brand new iOS 11 feature page. The idea here is that the redesigned App Store should make it easier to find new apps.

In an effort to support real-time synchronization of messages between several Mac and IOS devices, Apple is now bringing iMessages to its iCloud platform.

The workout app is also getting an update, with features that give users more automatic measurements and track multiple workouts in a single session. Apple Pencil also receives some upgrades as it will now support inline drawing. Apple has also bumped up the features on the Pencil stylus, and the iPad Pro should now be able to read your handwriting.

New Apple HomePod smart speaker are on display during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on June 05, 2017.

Attendees try out the new ARKit, bringing high-quality AR experiences to iPhone and iPad. Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to what their friends are playing, while third-party developers can now incorporate the feature into their own apps.

Control center: Apple is revamping the control center on iOS – the panel that pops up to let you control volume, brightness, etc. – by enlarging it and spacing out some of the functions.

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.